More than 70% of Cementos Argos customers now buy cement digitally

Colombia’s Cementos Argos has announced more than 70% of its customers are buying cement digitally through its Argos One booking solution.

Cementos Argos says the platform allows users to manage orders, view account statements and monitor deliveries and product quality.

The company describes Argos ONE as a system that “focuses on automating internal processes, developing artificial intelligence models, and orchestrating the entire customer experience process, allowing them to book products, manage orders, view account statements, and monitoring deliveries and product quality.”

The company has released figures that represent the orders placed in other countries in 2020 through Argos One:

81% of cement and aggregates orders in the Dominican Republic.

34% of cement orders in Honduras.

33% of concrete and 19% of cement orders in Panama.

39% of cement orders in the United States.

