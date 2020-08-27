Motion acquires RC Hydraulics and F&L Industrial Solutions

Motion Industries (MI) has acquired RC Hydraulics, a Canadian-based supplier of hydraulic products and services and F&L Industrial Solutions, a distributor of T-slotted aluminum extrusion components.

Randy Breaux, Motion’s president, says: “TRC gives us the opportunity to expand our hydraulics business in the Atlantic Canada markets. And with its aluminum extrusion niche, F&L will nicely supplement our MI automation solutions group.”

MI Automation offerings include control panels, conveyors, machine vision, motion control, network connectivity, pneumatics, robotics, sensing I/O and other automation-related solutions.

TRC Hydraulics has served the Atlantic Canada region with several full-service sales and repair facilities in Canada. In 2019, TRC expanded by opening a facility near Spartanburg, South Carolina.

TRC manufactures and maintains hydraulic components and systems. The company also engineers customised hydraulic and mechanical solutions and offers additional services of experienced fabricators, welders, machinists and hydraulic technicians.

F&L has served the Southwest US with full-service aluminum extrusion components near San Diego since 2002. The company offers local inventory including the 80/20 brand of aluminium, an experienced staff of CAD designers, in-house machining, digital panel cutting, full assembly/manufacturing, on-site delivery and installation. Custom-designed products include a range of enclosures, clean rooms, walls, platforms, cabinets, racks, sneeze guards, tool holders, electrical connections, robotics and specialised carts.

MI is an Alabama-based distributor of industrial parts that serves the aggregates and cement industries.

Source

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)