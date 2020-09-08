Motion Industries acquires Applied Machine and Motion Control

Motion Industries has acquired Applied Machine and Motion Control (AMMC) in a move which it says expands its offerings to customers.

Motion’s president Randy Breaux says: “As a premier supplier to the Ohio River Valley area and beyond, AMMC and its talented people will be instrumental in furthering our growth strategy geographically and in the automation arena.

AMMC is a Kentucky-based supplier of motion control and automation products. It offers specialty services including motion control, drives, HMI, PC and embedded control, automation control, mechanical, robotics, motors, and mechatronics.

AMMC founding partner David Locke says: “Through Motion, we will have access to even more products and capabilities to enhance our value proposition and level of service to our customers.”

The deal is also expected to complement Motion’s Mi Automotion solutions group divisions.

Mi Automation solutions group offerings to customers include control panels, conveyors, machine vision, motion control, network connectivity, pneumatics, robotics, aluminum extrusion, sensing I/O, and other automation-related solutions.

Mi Automation Solutions Group offerings to customers include control panels, conveyors, machine vision, motion control, network connectivity, pneumatics, robotics, aluminum extrusion, sensing I/O, and other automation-related solutions.

Source

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)