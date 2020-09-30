NRMCA expands membership department to improve services

The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) has welcomed Amanda Muller and Alex Land to its membership department to help improve services, research and certification offerings.

NRMCA chief operating officer Nicole Maher says the appointments are “part of our overall effort to strengthen existing member-service programmes while also helping to introduce new offerings”.

Muller was an associate development director at California State University – Chico. She has experience in recruiting and retention strategies for the Concrete Industry Management programme and has helped the faculty, students and patrons group through planning and managing events. Muller earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and an MBA at California State University – Chico.

Land comes arrives at NRMCA from the American Staffing Association where he created revenue opportunities. Prior to that, he worked at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority where he focused on client engagement and programme management. Land earned a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management at the University of Central Florida.

Source

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)