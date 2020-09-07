NRMCA to host Global Concrete Summit virtually in November

The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) has announced its Global Concrete Summit will be held virtually from 30 November to 10 December.

NRMCA president Mike Philipps says: “Our industry, along with the rest of the economy, is having to adapt to a new environment. The learning opportunities and industry advancements can’t stop because of the pandemic. We are excited about the Global Concrete Summit not only for its relevance to the industry but also for the dynamic way that we have been able to adapt to changing norms while still providing valuable information.”

The NRMCA says the conference and exhibition will bring practitioners, researchers and policy makers together to exchange the latest ideas, knowledge and tools to build the future of concrete construction.

Experts from around the world will present on the latest developments related to design, specifying, manufacturing, testing, construction, maintenance and research of concrete as it relates to sustainable development. Topics include innovation, resilience, life cycle assessment, low impact development, social responsibility, human health and more.

Rabih Fakih, managing director of Grey Matters, says: “We are excited this year to have the event on a virtual platform after having it organized live for 10 consecutive years in Dubai-UAE. This is an extension of our ongoing relationship with NRMCA in which we offer NRMCA education and certification programs in the Middle East and other parts of Asia and Africa.”

Grey Matters serves the concrete industry by catering to trading, training and consultancy-related businesses. The organisation is based in Dubai – UAE and serves the Gulf and the Middle East region with an office in Doha-Qatar.

The NRMCA represents the producers of ready-mixed concrete and the companies that provide materials, equipment and support to the industry. It conducts education, training, promotion, research, engineering, safety, environmental, technological, lobbying and regulatory programmes.

