NSSGA announces Community Relations Excellence Awards winners

The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) has announced Martin Marietta, Cemex and Lehigh Hanson are among the winners of the Community Relations Excellence Awards.

The NSSGA says the awards recognise producers’ achievements in enhancing the public’s perception of the industry and the individual producer’s operation through their community involvement.

NSSGA CEO Michael Johnson says: “Aggregates producers are engrained in the fabric of the communities in which they operate, which is a result of the good paying jobs they offer and the steps they take to be positive, active members of the areas they call home. The more communities know about the value aggregates producers provide for the people and projects in their communities, the more they appreciate what these companies offer to our way of life each and every day.”

The awards were announced during a virtual edition of the NSSGA’s Legislative & Policy Forum.

Platinum Winner

Cumming Quarry – Martin Marietta

Gold Award Winners

Goshen Quarry – Tilcon New York, a CRH Company

Haverstraw, NY – Tilcon New York, a CRH Company

Oak Ridge Quarry – Rogers Group

Ottawa Lake Quarry – Michigan Paving & Materials Co., a CRH Company

Silver Award Winners

474 Sand Mine – Cemex

Brooksville Quarry – Cemex

Columbia Quarry – Rogers Group

Lithonia Quarry – Martin Marietta

Orange Grove Plant – CalPortland Company

Pioneer Aggregates – CalPortland Company

Pompton Lakes Quarry – Tilcon New York, a CRH Company

Reostone Quarry – Rogers Group

Sandy Flat Quarry – Lehigh Hanson

West Huntsville Quarry – Rogers Group

Bronze Award Winners

Arch Materials, LLC – Rogers Group

Auburn Quarry – Martin Marietta

Auglaize – The Shelly Company, a CRH Company

Bedrock Quarry – Martin Marietta

Bells Savoy S&G – Martin Marietta

Bender Yard – Martin Marietta

Bloomington Crushed Stone – Rogers Group

Boxley Materials Company – Summit Materials

Broken Bow Sand & Gravel – Martin Marietta

Bullitt County Stone – Rogers Group

Burmeister Sand and Gravel – Michigan Paving & Materials, a CRH Company

Celina – The Shelly Company, a CRH Company

Chattanooga Quarry – Martin Marietta

Clarksville Quarry – Winn Materials, StonePoint Materials

Cumberland River Quarry – Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Company

Denniston Quarry – Michigan Paving & Materials, a CRH Company

Edgefield Quarry – Martin Marietta

Greenbrier Quarry – Rogers Group

Hatton Quarry – Martin Marietta

Hopkinsville Aggregate – Rogers Group

Hugo Quarry – Martin Marietta

Idabel Quarry – Martin Marietta

Jamestown Quarry – Martin Marietta

Jefferson County Stone – Rogers Group

Jones Mill Quarry – Martin Marietta

Junction City Quarry – Martin Marietta

Kerrville S&G – Martin Marietta

Lafarge Marblehead Quarry – Aggregate Industries Management, a member of LafargeHolcim

Lemon Springs Quarry – Martin Marietta

Mallard Creek Quarry – Martin Marietta

Massilon Aggregate – The Shelly Company, a CRH Company

Maumee – The Shelly Company, a CRH Company

Mitchell Crushed Stone – Rogers Group

Morgan County Sand & Gravel – Rogers Group

Moscow – Michigan Paving & Materials Co., a CRH Company

Newport Quarry – Michigan Paving & Materials Co., a CRH Company

Oldham County Stone – Rogers Group

Patterson Road Sand and Gravel – Michigan Paving & Materials Co., a CRH Company

Pinesburg Quarry – Martin Marietta

Port of Henry – Ozinga Materials & Logistics

Rowley Quarry – Granite Construction

Sawyer Quarry – Martin Marietta

Scott – The Shelly Company, a CRH Company

Sieboldt Quarry – Rogers Group

Slippery Rock Quarry – Allegheny Mineral Corporation

Stamper Mine – Martin Marietta

Villeneuve Pit – Lehigh Hanson

Webberville Sand and Gravel – Martin Marietta

Zeeb Road Sand and Gravel – Michigan Paving & Materials Co., a CRH Company

