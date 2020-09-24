NSSGA announces Community Relations Excellence Awards winners

The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) has announced Martin Marietta, Cemex and Lehigh Hanson are among the winners of the Community Relations Excellence Awards.
The NSSGA says the awards recognise producers’ achievements in enhancing the public’s perception of the industry and the individual producer’s operation through their community involvement.
NSSGA CEO Michael Johnson says: “Aggregates producers are engrained in the fabric of the communities in which they operate, which is a result of the good paying jobs they offer and the steps they take to be positive, active members of the areas they call home. The more communities know about the value aggregates producers provide for the people and projects in their communities, the more they appreciate what these companies offer to our way of life each and every day.”
The awards were announced during a virtual edition of the NSSGA’s Legislative & Policy Forum.
Platinum Winner
Cumming Quarry – Martin Marietta
Gold Award Winners
Goshen Quarry – Tilcon New York, a CRH Company
Haverstraw, NY – Tilcon New York, a CRH Company
Oak Ridge Quarry – Rogers Group
Ottawa Lake Quarry – Michigan Paving & Materials Co., a CRH Company
Silver Award Winners
474 Sand Mine – Cemex
Brooksville Quarry – Cemex
Columbia Quarry – Rogers Group
Lithonia Quarry – Martin Marietta
Orange Grove Plant – CalPortland Company
Pioneer Aggregates – CalPortland Company
Pompton Lakes Quarry – Tilcon New York, a CRH Company
Reostone Quarry – Rogers Group
Sandy Flat Quarry – Lehigh Hanson
West Huntsville Quarry – Rogers Group
Bronze Award Winners
Arch Materials, LLC – Rogers Group
Auburn Quarry – Martin Marietta
Auglaize – The Shelly Company, a CRH Company
Bedrock Quarry – Martin Marietta
Bells Savoy S&G – Martin Marietta
Bender Yard – Martin Marietta
Bloomington Crushed Stone – Rogers Group
Boxley Materials Company – Summit Materials
Broken Bow Sand & Gravel – Martin Marietta
Bullitt County Stone – Rogers Group
Burmeister Sand and Gravel – Michigan Paving & Materials, a CRH Company
Celina – The Shelly Company, a CRH Company
Chattanooga Quarry – Martin Marietta
Clarksville Quarry – Winn Materials, StonePoint Materials
Cumberland River Quarry – Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Company
Denniston Quarry – Michigan Paving & Materials, a CRH Company
Edgefield Quarry – Martin Marietta
Greenbrier Quarry – Rogers Group
Hatton Quarry – Martin Marietta
Hopkinsville Aggregate – Rogers Group
Hugo Quarry – Martin Marietta
Idabel Quarry – Martin Marietta
Jamestown Quarry – Martin Marietta
Jefferson County Stone – Rogers Group
Jones Mill Quarry – Martin Marietta
Junction City Quarry – Martin Marietta
Kerrville S&G – Martin Marietta
Lafarge Marblehead Quarry – Aggregate Industries Management, a member of LafargeHolcim
Lemon Springs Quarry – Martin Marietta
Mallard Creek Quarry – Martin Marietta
Massilon Aggregate – The Shelly Company, a CRH Company
Maumee – The Shelly Company, a CRH Company
Mitchell Crushed Stone – Rogers Group
Morgan County Sand & Gravel – Rogers Group
Moscow – Michigan Paving & Materials Co., a CRH Company
Newport Quarry – Michigan Paving & Materials Co., a CRH Company
Oldham County Stone – Rogers Group
Patterson Road Sand and Gravel – Michigan Paving & Materials Co., a CRH Company
Pinesburg Quarry – Martin Marietta
Port of Henry – Ozinga Materials & Logistics
Rowley Quarry – Granite Construction
Sawyer Quarry – Martin Marietta
Scott – The Shelly Company, a CRH Company
Sieboldt Quarry – Rogers Group
Slippery Rock Quarry – Allegheny Mineral Corporation
Stamper Mine – Martin Marietta
Villeneuve Pit – Lehigh Hanson
Webberville Sand and Gravel – Martin Marietta
Zeeb Road Sand and Gravel – Michigan Paving & Materials Co., a CRH Company