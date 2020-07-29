NSSGA hopes new streamlined Environmental Policy Act Ruling means less red tape for US aggregates businesses

The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) has applauded the final National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) ruling released by the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality.

According to NSSGA president of government and regulatory affairs Michele Stanley: “NSSGA applauds the Administration for releasing the final rule that will bring much needed modernisation and clarity to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, while still maintaining strong environmental protections.”

Once enacted, says the association, this rule will remove unnecessary red tape and allow taxpayer dollars to be used to develop much needed infrastructure that sustains high-paying jobs, improves our communities and advances environmental stewardship.

“It has been more than 40 years since a comprehensive update of the NEPA regulations has been conducted,” says NSSGA.

“During this time the process has created duplicative agency actions resulting in year-long delays in the permitting of infrastructure projects.

“We have witnessed hundreds of public works projects, which are important to the livelihoods of all Americans, be halted and delayed by unnecessary lawsuits and bureaucratic setbacks that do nothing to advance the underlying goals of NEPA.

“These setbacks caused by the current process is harming our economic potential needed to help our nation recover.

“Today’s action is an important step in unleashing our potential by allowing investments in renewable energy, clean drinking water, affordable housing, efficient transit and projects that reduce congestion and delays to finally move ahead.”

