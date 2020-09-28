NSSGA presents Health & Safety James M. Christie Award

The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) has recognised Lehigh Hanson’s director of occupational health & systems Robin Markussen for her work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Markussen – a member of the NSSGA safety and health committee and the technical advisory committee – received the James M. Christie Safety and Health Professional of the Year Award during the virtual Legislature and Policy Forum.

The NSSGA says Markussen has been working within Lehigh to identify ways to help protect workers since the onset of the pandemic. She has also been a speaker at NSSGA webinars discussing best practices on how to handle Covid-19 in the workplace. Markussen led spearheaded efforts in working with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) on issues such as the upcoming Respirable Crystalline Silica rule and other occupational health topics.

NSSGA CEO Michael Johnson says: “With her subject matter expertise, we are thankful for her work to lead the industry in best practices during this current pandemic as well as continue to work with MSHA on specific regulations that affect every operation’s way of business.”

The award is named for James M. Christie who challenged the young MSHA agency to focus regulations on the safety practices of manager and worker behaviour.

