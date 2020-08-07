NSSGA supports Water Resources Development Act 2020

The National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) has expressed support for the successful mark-up of the Water Resources Development Act 2020 (WRDA).

In a statement issued online, NSSGA vice president of government and regulatory affairs Michele Stanley says: “We appreciate the efforts of Transportation & Infrastructure Committee chairman DeFazio, ranking member Graves, water subcommittee chairman Napolitano, ranking member Westerman and their staffs for introducing and passing the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 (WRDA).

“WRDA reauthorisation is a critical bill to ensure the Army Corps of Engineers can address vital infrastructure projects that enhance our national waterways; improve ports with additional dredging; protect our shorelines; and strengthen those areas prone to flooding and natural disasters.

“NSSGA members across the country are directly involved with these water infrastructure projects, and we support WRDA as it heads to the House floor.

“We welcome the bipartisanship on display at today’s markup.

“All infrastructure policy, including surface transportation reauthorisation, must incorporate all stakeholders to develop and pass sensible and robust policies that advance federal infrastructure investment.

“We need Congress to work together more than ever before, as the current WRDA and highway surface authorization bills expire in less than 80 days on September 30.

“NSSGA will continue to work with Congressional stakeholders on both sides of the aisle to advance WRDA and other effective infrastructure policies.

“Congress must continue to take the necessary action to eliminate short-term extensions and provide certainty for the countless businesses and jobs that depend upon consistent federal infrastructure investment.”

