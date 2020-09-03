SCA accepts comments on product category rules for slag cement

The Slag Cement Association (SCA) is accepting public comments on an update of the product category rules for preparing an environmental product declaration for slag cement.

The SCA says on its website slag cement is a recovered byproduct of the iron manufacturing process and can be used to replace a portion of portland cement in the concrete mix design. It allows designers to reduce the environmental footprint of concrete while ensuring increased durability, the association adds.

A review committee of industry stakeholders has incorporated appropriate updates and conducted its initial review of the document. Those interested in participating in the review can contact the NSF international representative coordinating the review.

The SCA is an organisation of companies that produce and ship slag cement in the US.

The association provides knowledge for slag cement and slag blended cements through promotion, education and technology development. It communicates the performance and environmental benefits of these cementitious materials through the support and participation of member companies.

