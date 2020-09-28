SKF strengthens manufacturing capabilities in North America

Swedish bearing supplier SKF is investing around $60 million to strengthen its manufacturing operations in North America.

SKF is to invest SEK $38m in expanding and automating manufacturing processes at the group’s factory in Sumter, South Carolina.

It will also utilise $21m in localising manufacturing of Tapered Roller Bearings from China to an existing manufacturing site in Mexico.

The move is expected to help the company consolidate its factories in Avon, Ohio and North Charleston, South Carolina into the Sumter factory.

Kent Viitanen, president of bearing operations at SKF, says: “These investments represent the next steps in developing our regional manufacturing capabilities. Our investments in Sumter will expand their product capability, as well as see the first implementation of our automated manufacturing technologies within the slewing bearing cluster.”

The company will implement the investments over the next 12-18 months.

SKF offers solutions around the rotating shaft, including seals, lubrication, condition monitoring and maintenance services.

