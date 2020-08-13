SRMG commissions fly ash blending facility in Tuscon

Salt River Materials Group (SRMG) has commissioned a blending facility to expand the availability of “Tuscon Pozzolan” in Southern Arizona. 

SRMG says it will use new precision blending equipment to incorporate ASTM C618 Class F fly ash from its supply network with a regionally available ASTM C618 Class N natural pozzolan to create the ASTM C1697 blended product.

SRMG rehabilitated and expanded the existing infrastructure to prepare for the importation of fly ash and natural pozzolan by truck or rail into the Tucson Terminal.

The company also realigned and extended the existing rail tracks and installed a bottom dump rail car unloading system, along with conveying lines to the storage silos. In addition, it also purchased and installed precision blending equipment and retro-fitted silos to provide safe and dust-free customer truck loading capability for Tucson Pozzolan.

The Tuscon Terminal is located within the Sundt Generating Station is owned and operated by Tuscon Electric Power.

