SRMG wins fly ash marketing contract in Utah

Salt River Materials Group (SRMG) has won exclusive rights to market ASTM C618 Class “F” fly ash at electrical provider PacifiCorp’s Huntington power plant in Utah.

SRMG says it will install a new beneficiation facility at Huntington, which will allow it to transform the currently non-marketed material into a consistent fly ash product that will meet the needs of the market. The plant is expected to produce an additional 250,000 tonnes of fly ash from Spring 2021.

Initial marketing plans for this new source will focus on fly ash users in Utah, Southern Nevada, and Idaho.

PacifiCorp division Rocky Mountain Power operates the Huntington power plant, which is located approximately 140 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

