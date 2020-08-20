Steelike raises $2,000,000 meet demand for UHPC

Steelike has raised $2,000,000 to meet demand for its ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) from customers in the US.

Chen Wang, co-founder at Steelike, says: “This investment round enables Steelike to accelerate its business and serve more and more customers. Demand for Steelike UHPC in construction projects, especially for highway infrastructure, has been growing and now we’ll be able to effectively scale to meet that demand.”

Steelike says the funding will expedite research and development of UHPC products and methods while also helping build relationships with contractors, precasters, engineers and the academic community. Additionally, it will accelerate the development of a technology for mixing and placing Steelike UHPC, the company adds.

Steelike UHPC was most recently used to connect precast deck panels for the accelerated bridge deck replacement of the I-64/77 bridges over WV-94 in Marmet, West Virginia.

The company predicts that UHPC is poised to substantially grow as applications proliferate due to its ability to be mixed on site in standard and widely available ready-mix trucks, ease of application and finishing and competitive pricing.

William T. Kulish, co-founder of Steelike, says: “The industry has been seeking a UHPC for infrastructure applications that is both easier to work with and competitively priced. After years of development, testing, and production, Steelike delivers on those needs and more, with a product that meets or exceeds performance specifications required by federal and state agencies for highway infrastructure projects.

The round was led by an investor group in Chicago with participation from certain members of New York Angels.

Source

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)