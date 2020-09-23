StonePoint expands into Texas through acquiring River Aggregates

StonePoint Materials has acquired River Aggregates in a move which it says will complement its Louisiana-based sand and gravel producer Southern Aggregates.

StonePoint CEO Colin Oerton says: “River provides an excellent starting point for StonePoint’s westward expansion into Texas.”

River operates two sand and gravel facilities serving Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company’s leaders Rob Van Til and Carl Davis will join StonePoint.

“Having known Rob and Carl for many years, given their strong operational experience, customer and market knowledge we are excited to have them join our team as we continue growth,” Oerton adds.

Van Til says: “based on customer service, employee satisfaction, industry reputation and the adjoining Southern Aggregates markets, we considered StonePoint to be a perfect fit for River Aggregates.

Source

 

