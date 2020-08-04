Summit Materials appoints Anne Noonan as next president and CEO

Summit Materials has announced that Anne Noonan will replace Thomas Hill as president and CEO from the beginning of September.

Hill will serve as a senior advisor through the end of the year and will transition to a consulting role from 1 January 2021.

Hill says: “When I founded Summit in 2009, I could not have imagined the growth and success the company would achieve over the following 11 years, and it has been an honour to serve as CEO throughout this remarkable period.

“Serving this company alongside all of our talented team members has been the greatest privilege and the highlight of my professional career, and I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished.

“I believe that now is the right time for the company to transition to its next leader and I have great confidence in Anne, the strength of our team and the opportunities ahead.”

Howard L. Lance, chairman of the board at Summit, says: “On behalf of the entire board, I would like to thank Tom for his visionary leadership, commitment and contributions to the company since its inception.

“Under his guidance and stewardship, Summit transformed from a small, private construction company into a public company with annual net revenues of $2 billion.

“We wish Tom all the best in his next chapter.”

“Anne brings with her to Summit proven leadership credentials and a strong track record. We are confident in Anne’s ability to take Summit to new heights and look forward to welcoming her to the team.”

Noonan brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience at publicly traded materials companies and most recently served as president and CEO of Omnova Solutions, a producer of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals.

Summit says she transformed the company into a high performing specialty solutions provider demonstrating 31% revenue and 22.5% EBITDA growth in high value specialty markets.

Noonan joined Omnova in September 2014 as president of its performance chemicals business segment.

Prior to that, Noonan spent 27 years at Chemtura Corporation, a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals.

She most recently served as senior vice president and president of Chemtura’s industrial engineered products business and previously held a dual role as vice president of strategic business development for Chemtura and president of its Great Lakes solutions business.

While working at Chemtura, Noonan held leadership roles across a wide range of disciplines, from strategic marketing to product development and innovation, to mergers and acquisitions and general management.

She began her career as an analytical research chemist for a joint venture between Squibb-Linson, Tate & Lyle and McNeil Specialty Chemical Company.

Additionally, Noonan serves on the board of CF Industries, a global leader in nitrogen fertiliser manufacturing and distribution.

