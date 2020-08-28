Sunroc acquires Depatco products in Eastern Idaho

Construction company Sunroc has acquired Depatco’s assets in a move which expands its product offering and presence into Eastern Idaho.

Depatco’s services include nine gravel pits throughout Idaho and Wyoming. The construction company also offers services in grading, asphalt paving, concrete paving, utilities, and sand and gravel.

Mark Elder, vice president of Sunroc’s Idaho operations, says: “Sunroc is committed to building Eastern Idaho communities as an engaged partner in the business community and construction space. We are excited to offer Sunroc’s services to the area as we grow with the region.”

Greg Stoddard, president of Depatco, says: “With their breadth and depth of experience, we are confident that Sunroc will improve upon the construction products and services that Depatco has established.”

As part of the deal, operations will continue doing business under the Depatco name

Sunroc provides materials and services to the Intermountain West, including earthwork, utilities, grading and paving, as well as production and sales of masonry products, sand, gravel, asphalt and concrete.

