Sunroc acquires Depatco products in Eastern Idaho

Construction company Sunroc has acquired Depatco’s assets in a move which expands its product offering and presence into Eastern Idaho.

Depatco’s services include nine gravel pits throughout Idaho and Wyoming. The construction company also offers services in grading, asphalt paving, concrete paving, utilities, and sand and gravel.

Mark Elder, vice president of Sunroc’s Idaho operations, says: “Sunroc is committed to building Eastern Idaho communities as an engaged partner in the business community and construction space. We are excited to offer Sunroc’s services to the area as we grow with the region.”

Greg Stoddard, president of Depatco, says: “With their breadth and depth of experience, we are confident that Sunroc will improve upon the construction products and services that Depatco has established.”

As part of the deal, operations will continue doing business under the Depatco name
Sunroc provides materials and services to the Intermountain West, including earthwork, utilities, grading and paving, as well as production and sales of masonry products, sand, gravel, asphalt and concrete.

Source

 

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related

Read more

Get involved

Register

As a member of this site you will be able to receive aggregates news relating only to those categories that are most relevant to you, submit job listings for FREE, post questions in the Q&A, and more.

Register Now

Feature your company

The Feature Your Company listing is your custom-made (by us) profile page that allows you to add any of the following content: text, videos, links, images. The page will also be listed on the Featured Company landing page. Over 560 unique aggregates users visit the site per day! Complete the enquiry form now to contact us.

Contact us

Jobs

Are you looking for an aggregate related job? Click here to see our jobs listing supplied by industry experts United Employment.

See Jobs

Advertise

Reach thousands of budget holders and decision makers by promoting your company on the longest established aggregate website in the US & Canada. Or advertise in our emails which are sent to opted-in subscribers according to their chosen categories. All advertising will display correctly on tablets and mobiles as this site is responsive.

Advertising options