US Department of Labor sets up $400,000 in grants for better aggregates and mining safety

The US Department of Labor (USDoL) has made up to $400,000 available through its Brookwood-Sago grant programme to prevent unsafe working conditions in and around US quarries and mines.

The grants – administered by the department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) – will focus on training and training materials in areas such as reducing vehicle collisions, increasing seat belt use and improving belt conveyor safety.

They will also focus on improving training for new and inexperienced workers, for emergency prevention and preparedness and for other programmes to prevent unsafe working conditions.

USDoL says the grants will enable recipients to develop training materials, safety training courses and educational programmes.

MSHA will give special emphasis to programmes and materials that target smaller operations, including training workers and employers about new agency standards, high-risk activities or hazards identified by the administration.

Grant applications must be submitted online by the 9 September. The MSHA will award grants on or before 30 September.

