Hyundai adds United Truck Sales to North American dealer network

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas (HCEA) has announced the expansion of its North American authorised dealer network with the addition of United Truck Sales.

United Truck Sales is a tractor, trailer, and heavy truck dealership located in Clinton Township in Michigan.

United Truck Sales will be focus specifically on Hyundai compact excavator equipment in the North Central territory.

Ed Harseim, HCEA district manager – North Central, says: “We have a great lineup of compact excavator products that only continues to grow and get better with the addition of new products and features, including our standard 3 year 3,000 hour warranty.”

Harseim recognises United Truck Sales for their product support skill set and an ability to service “everything from semi-trucks to construction equipment”.

“They also have a tremendous passion for their business and offer their customers the best support possible. They are a great addition to the Hyundai network of dealers,” Harseim concludes.

The move follows similar HCEA acquisitions in North America. Last month, the company added Don Allison Equipment to its dealer network.

In January, it also welcomed Hayden Machinery to its North American authorised dealer network.

