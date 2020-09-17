Hyundai adds United Truck Sales to North American dealer network

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas (HCEA) has announced the expansion of its North American authorised dealer network with the addition of United Truck Sales.

United Truck Sales is a tractor, trailer, and heavy truck dealership located in Clinton Township in Michigan.

United Truck Sales will be focus specifically on Hyundai compact excavator equipment in the North Central territory.

Ed Harseim, HCEA district manager – North Central, says: “We have a great lineup of compact excavator products that only continues to grow and get better with the addition of new products and features, including our standard 3 year 3,000 hour warranty.”

Harseim recognises United Truck Sales for their product support skill set and an ability to service “everything from semi-trucks to construction equipment”.

“They also have a tremendous passion for their business and offer their customers the best support possible. They are a great addition to the Hyundai network of dealers,” Harseim concludes.

The move follows similar HCEA acquisitions in North America. Last month, the company added Don Allison Equipment to its dealer network.

In January, it also welcomed Hayden Machinery to its North American authorised dealer network.

Source

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related

Read more

Get involved

Register

As a member of this site you will be able to receive aggregates news relating only to those categories that are most relevant to you, submit job listings for FREE, post questions in the Q&A, and more.

Register Now

Feature your company

The Feature Your Company listing is your custom-made (by us) profile page that allows you to add any of the following content: text, videos, links, images. The page will also be listed on the Featured Company landing page. Over 560 unique aggregates users visit the site per day! Complete the enquiry form now to contact us.

Contact us

Jobs

Are you looking for an aggregate related job? Click here to see our jobs listing supplied by industry experts United Employment.

See Jobs

Advertise

Reach thousands of budget holders and decision makers by promoting your company on the longest established aggregate website in the US & Canada. Or advertise in our emails which are sent to opted-in subscribers according to their chosen categories. All advertising will display correctly on tablets and mobiles as this site is responsive.

Advertising options